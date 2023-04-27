Chilean salmon producer Australis seafoods is facing potential punishment on 52 counts of overproduction, after environmental authority SMA officially filed charges against the company.

This comes as Australis and its parent group, China’s Joyvio Food, are locked in an increasingly bitter legal feud over whether the vast majority of incidents of overproduction happened before Joyvio officially acquired the salmon producer from the former ownership led by London-based billionaire Isidoro Quiroga in 2019.

Australis self reported overproduction at 33 salmon growout sites, two of which were already under official investigation, SMA said a statement this week.