Production at land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire is on pace to be 30 percent below last year's level and 12 percent less than what it produced in 2021, as the company continues to struggle with operational issues.

Atlantic Sapphire harvested 870 metric tons in the opening six months of 2023 and is forecasting a harvest of 700 metric tons in the second half of this year, putting it on pace to produce 1,570 metric tons this year.

Last year, the company harvested 2,253 metric tons at its recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) farm site near Miami, after harvesting 1,788 metric tons in 2021.