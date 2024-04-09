Embattled US land-based salmon producer Atlantic Sapphire stepped up the pace of its harvests in the first quarter, producing around 1,150 metric tons of head-on gutted fish, the company said in a market update on Tuesday.

Atlantic Sapphire harvested 870 metric tons in the opening six months of 2023, forecasting a harvest of 700 metric tons in the second half of last year, putting it on pace to produce 1,570 metric tons in 2023.

But the company fell short of that target by 25 metric tons, concluding 2023 with a total harvest 1,545 metric tons.