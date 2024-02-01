Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire is seeking a buyer for its pilot site in Denmark as it focuses instead on its key US operation following multiple setbacks, a company executive told IntraFish.

Chief Financial Officer Karl Oyehaug said Atlantic Sapphire would also consider “alternative ownership models” for its remaining assets in western Denmark, which were damaged in a fire more than two years ago.

“Finding someone to take over the site would be the ideal outcome,” Oyehaug said, adding that infrastructure and permits were already in place for the site in the coastal town of Hvide Sande.