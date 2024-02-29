Embattled US land-based salmon producer Atlantic Sapphire said it plans to raise another $35 million (€32.3 million) from a share sale, after the company fell dramatically short of its previous funding attempt in November.

It is planning to plow money raised in this new funding round into the as yet unfinished first phase of its 9,500 metric ton farm in Miami, Florida, and for general corporate purposes.

Among Atlantic Sapphire shareholders that have agreed to buy shares under the new stock sale scheduled to close March 1, Norwegian salmon farmer Nordlaks Holding has agreed to buy the Norwegian currency equivalent of $7.5