Norwegian aquatech firm Ovum said it has signed a deal with salmon producer Prophylaxia, a company controlled by outgoing Atlantic Sapphire co-founder and CEO Johan Andreassen and fellow Atlantic Sapphire co-founder Bjorn-Vegard Lovik, to build a new Egget E2000 closed containment production system.

Ovum said the development marks a commercial breakthrough for the company after the deployment of a similar model as a pilot project in conjunction with Prophylaxia in Romsdalsfjorden, Norway, last year.

The trademarked Ovum Egget is a floating, closed 2,000 m³ production system with capacity to hold capacity of 90-100 metric tons of post-smolt salmon

Larger models with up to 20,000 m³ capacity are under development and planned for production in 2024.