Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire has fixed the issue of elevated water temperatures at its Bluehouse facility in Miami, which resulted in slower growth and an accelerated harvest during the third quarter.

The group has now installed additional chillers to get water temperatures across the facility to targeted levels.

The new chillers were delivered in the second half of Sept. 2023 and have since been brought online.

With the added water-cooling capacity, Atlantic Sapphire said it has now brought temperatures across all growout systems down to approximately 14 degrees Celsius, which is in line with targeted levels.