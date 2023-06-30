The world's appetite for farmed salmon keeps growing, but the limits on growth keep piling up. From politics to space to warming waters, the industry's long-term expansion will require some creative thinking.

Land-based salmon farming is moving forward, offshore aquaculture is looking more interesting, and one region -- Iceland -- has gone from miniscule production to the next area for expansion.

So where might be next?

Greenland, with its frigid waters dotted by giant moving icebergs, high supply cost and unpredictable weather, would seem like a no-go -- for now.