Maine's Department of Environmental Protection (MEPDES) has suspended two of Nordic Aquafarms’ licenses for its planned Belfast, Maine, land-based salmon farm.

In April, Nordic Aquafarms asked the state to suspend the permits it was granted three years ago for its 33,000 metric ton recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) salmon farm.

Several pending court cases regarding eminent domain and conservation easements led to the state's decision to suspend the licenses.

The company asked for the permit suspensions earlier this spring to allow it to wait out the remaining litigation without risking some permits expiring.