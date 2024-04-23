For 11 quarters in a row the supply of Norwegian salmon has been roughly flat or slightly in the red. That could be about to change, according to executives with DNB, the world's largest seafood lender.

Alexander Aukner, head of equity research at DNB, said Monday at the Fish Pool-DNB seminar in Barcelona that he is projecting a 4.6 percent growth in the fourth quarter of this year, lifting overall harvests by 2 percent by the year's end.

Kontali and other market watchers have adjusted their projections for 2024 downward, in part because of this year's sharp rise in production fish, which has been at a share of over 35 percent for several weeks.