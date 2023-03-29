Norwegian salmon industry analysts are concerned about the impact on investments, long-term contracts and the local processing sector after the Norwegian government on Tuesday finally released details of its controversial tax on salmon production.

"It's bad as expected," Sparebank 1 Analyst Knut Ivar Bakken told IntraFish.

In the updated proposal, the effective tax rate will be set at 35 percent, a reduction from the 40 percent proposed in the initial proposal in September.

The minimum threshold at which firms begin to pay the tax is increased to NOK 70 million (€6.2