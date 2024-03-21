After 18 months of uncertainty and a freeze on a majority of investments following Norway's initial announcement of its new aquaculture tax in September 2022, the country's salmon farmers are now slowly starting to invest again.

So far this year, salmon giant SalMar invested NOK 500 million ($47 million/€43 million) in an innovation center to tackle salmon mortality issues. Last month, Nova Sea acquired 33.4 percent of Torghatten Aqua, and Grieg Seafood invested NOK 130 million (€11.5 million/$12.4 million) in a valued-added processing facility.