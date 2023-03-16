April 2017: Cooke submits applications to renew their permits for all eight of their net pen facilities.

August 2017: A net pen owned by Cooke Aquaculture near Cypress Island in Skagit County failed and released Atlantic salmon into the surrounding waters.

August 2017: Gov Inslee directs agencies to put a hold on any new permits until investigation was complete.

January 2018: Dept. of Natural Resources, Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, and Ecology release the Cypress Island Atlantic Salmon Net Pen Failure Investigation and Review document. Ecology fines Cooke $332,00 for the net pen collapse.

January 2020: Washington state approves Cooke's change of species to Steelhead for the protection of native fish and wildlife.

January 2021: Washington state gives given final approval to farm steelhead trout in Washington State.

Nov: 2022: DNR, headed by Hilary Franz, told Cooke it would not renew licenses for the company's remaining steelhead farms, ending the Canadian seafood giant's netpen farming operations in the state.