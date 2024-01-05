An algal bloom outbreak has now killed more than 3,797 metric tons of salmon belonging to AquaChile and Blumar in Chile's southern Aysen region, Sernapesca, Chile's Fisheries and Aquaculture agency, reported.

So far, five production sites have activated contingency plans for harmful algal blooms, three belonging to AquaChile and Blumar have implemented plans to handle the fish mortality at their sites.

Two sites operated by Multi X and Mowi Chile are also on alert.

In an update late Thursday, Sernapesca said 2,697 metric tons, or 71 percent of its fish mortalities, have been removed from cages in an area housing a biomass of 7,992 metric tons.