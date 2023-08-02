US-based salmon producer AquaBounty said it widened second quarter net losses to $6.5 million (€5.9 million) from $5.5 million (€5 million) a year earlier.
Revenue fell 26 percent during the three months to the end of June to $788,000 (€717,938).
The land-based salmon producer also saw revenue slide.
