US land-based salmon producer AquaBounty Technologies said Wednesday it will sell its Indiana farming operation.

AquaBounty executives have been looking at a wide range of financing alternatives to bolster the company's balance sheet and increase cash reserves.

The Indiana land-based, recirculating aquaculture (RAS) facility has been producing AquaBounty’s genetically engineered (GE) Atlantic salmon since 2019 but the company has opted to prioritize construction of its Ohio farm site, which is roughly 30 percent completed.