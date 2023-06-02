US-based AquaBounty will pause construction of its land-based salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio, because of a substantial increase in the estimated cost of its completion.

The company will now evaluate the timing and cost of of alternatives, including a phased approach to complete the project.

“During the past three years, AquaBounty has been working with its design and construction partners to manage and mitigate the increasing costs that were exacerbated by historic inflation levels to complete construction in Ohio," AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf said.