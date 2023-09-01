US land-based salmon producer AquaBounty is casting doubt on its own future as it calls on shareholders to approve a "reverse stock split" of the company's common stock in a bid to boost the share price and minimize the risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market.
AquaBounty casts doubt on future, urging shareholders to approve measure aimed at avoiding stock delisting
A potential delisting would materially adversely affect AquaBounty's ability to raise additional capital and potentially threaten its future as a going concern, the company warned.
1 September 2023 16:42 GMT Updated 1 September 2023 16:48 GMT
