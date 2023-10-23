Norwegian salmon farming giant Mowi has succeeded in securing a ban against longtime anti-salmon farming activist Don Staniford in the Scottish Courts, prompting Scottish Sea Farms to consider its own legal action.

The two sides presented their cases to the Oban Sheriff Court, in June.

Mowi confirmed to IntraFish that Sheriff Andrew Berry granted the order of interdict, and Staniford is now prohibited – interdicted -- from "boarding, entering onto, physically occupying, attaching himself to, attaching vessels to or approaching within 15 meters of all structures, docks, walkways, buildings, floats or pens of salmon aquaculture farming sites of Mowi."