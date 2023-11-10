Mowi-backed Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish is treating salmon for lice at its netpen in the Eyrarhlid region in Dyrafjordur, the company noted on its website on Nov. 7.

This recent effort to combat the parasite is part of a unprecedented infestation of sea lice at salmon farms in fjords located in western Iceland in recent weeks.

The company recently underwent a lice treatment in the Haukadal and Eyrarhlid region of Dyrafjordur, and it was forced to treat salmon for lice in the fjords of Talknafjordur and Arnarfjordur in western Iceland last month.