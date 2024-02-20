A leading UK animal welfare group has updated its standards for farmed Atlantic salmon in a move welcomed by at least one major Scottish salmon farmer, despite the additional work that will be required for the industry.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) will require salmon farmers to capture the entire slaughter process on CCTV and will introduce standards for non-medicinal treatments for sea lice and gill disease, among more than 300 new standards and amendments.