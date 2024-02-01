The strong demand for salmon the market has seen throughout 2023 is likely to prevail next year, and limited supply growth coupled with a strong market will ensure prices remain high, according to analysts.

"Demand will be higher than supply, so the basis for continuous high prices is still present," Nordea seafood analyst Finn-Arne Egeness told IntraFish.

"The tight supply makes it even more important to work with high-payment product categories, such as sushi and sashimi," Egeness said.

Norway saw a negative supply growth of one percent in 2023, he said.