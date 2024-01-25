The European Union’s preliminary ruling that six Norwegian salmon farmers – Mowi, Leroy Seafood, Cermaq, Grieg Seafood, Salmar and Bremnes – colluded to push up prices over the course of nearly a decade sent a shockwave through the industry on Thursday.

After a nearly five-year investigation that kicked off with unannounced raids of salmon farmers' offices, the European Union found that based on analysis of prices from 2011-2019, the six companies exchanged "commercially sensitive information" related to prices, production volumes and other activity aimed at fixing or controlling prices.