A mass die-off in Chile's southern Aysen region has so far killed 2,854 metric tons of Atlantic and coho salmon at production sites operated by Chilean salmon farmers AquaChile and Blumar, according to Chilean fisheries and aquaculture service Sernapesca.

Earlier in the day, Blumar alerted the Chilean stock exchange, saying it is addressing an algal bloom outbreak at its Victoria production site.

The site houses around 850,000 salmon, each weighing more than an average of 4 kilograms. The fish are worth $18.5