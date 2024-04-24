The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has released its annual statewide salmon run forecast and commercial harvest projection report.

The projected commercial harvest for all salmon species at 135.7 million fish is 41 percent less than total fish harvested in 2023.

The Alaska agency's projections for 2024 show smaller harvests for sockeye salmon this year.

At 39.5 million sockeye salmon, that fishery is projected to see 23 percent less fish commercially harvested than in 2023.

ADF&G is forecasting a total Bristol Bay sockeye salmon harvest of 26 million fish, a 35 percent drop from 2023's catch of just over 40 million fish.