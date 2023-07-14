The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is hoping for a better second half of the year in the Brazilian market after the weakness of the country's currency against the US dollar, inflation, interest rates, and other economic headwinds dragged on sales in the opening six months.
Alaska seafood marketing group more upbeat as Brazil economic outlook hints at better times ahead
While inflation is falling and the Brazilian currency strengthening, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is optimistic about sales during the second half of the year.
