Canadian Fishing Company (Canfisco)-owned salmon processor E&E Foods is opening a new plant in Bristol Bay's Egegik fishing district this summer.

Tab Goto, chairman of Seattle-based E&E foods, confirmed with IntraFish the plant will replace the Big Creek facility in the area and significantly expand processing capacity for the company, allowing it to cut more fish. The company's shoreside Coffee Point plant in Egegik will also remain operational, he confirmed.

The move comes as other processors in Alaska are either selling or struggling to operate seafood plants because of 2023's challenging market conditions.