Alaska seafood processor Peter Pan Seafood is temporarily closing its plant in King Cove, Alaska, for the winter season, as the state's processors continue to restructure operations to avoid further financial distress, a source with knowledge of the situation told IntraFish.

The company declined to confirm the closure, but did say its four plants in the state will be fully operational and staffed for the summer salmon season and the "B" season for cod and pollock.

The company is also in the process of selling its plant in Valdez, Alaska, to processing rival Silver Bay Seafoods, although neither company has released an update on that potential deal, which was first revealed in November.