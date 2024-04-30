A resolution by lawmakers in Alaska is seeking a new state bycatch policy as pressure mounts to have Alaska pollock and groundfish companies reduce their salmon bycatch.

Bycatch refers to non-targeted fish caught while commercial fishermen are harvesting a different species.

Alaska state lawmaker Sarah Vance, who sponsored the legislation, said at a committee meeting Tuesday the state has "an incredible voice" on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting (NPFMC), which regulates and sets quotas for fisheries in federal waters off Alaska.