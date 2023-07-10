Thomas Myrholt, CEO of Norwegian technology and salmon farming company Akvafuture, has high hopes for his company’s plans to expand into British Columbia, Canada, and believes the firm's closed barrier systems can help solve many issues the industry is facing.
Akvafuture CEO: First Nations ‘absolutely receptive’ to transitioning towards closed-containment salmon farming
The systems address many of the concerns associated with conventional netpen farming in the Canada, while also placing the group closer to the coveted US market.
10 July 2023 7:08 GMT Updated 10 July 2023 12:55 GMT
