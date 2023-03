After sanction-related delays in delivering equipment from Israeli recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) manufacturer AquaMaof, a Russian group has finally launched the first production tanks in its land-based salmon farming facility.

The group, Aquaproduct, began construction of the RAS salmon and trout farm in Russia’s northwest Vologda region in July 2019. The group has so far invested RUB 3.5 billion (€41.9 million/$45.4 million) in the project, the company said.