Salmon derivatives group Fish Pool on Monday announced its price futures will be traded on parent group Euronext's commodity market, a move that could significantly boost volume and liquidity in the salmon futures market, the company said.

Fish Pool Managing Director Soren Martens told IntraFish at the group's Barcelona seminar that one of the challenges has been finding ways to broaden the trading of salmon futures.

An additional shift, and one that will give an advantage to European buyers, is that contract trading will move to Euros instead of Norwegian kroner at the end of 2024.