Fifty-eight million farmed salmon died during the sea stage in Norway last year, compared to 57 million in 2021, according to figures from Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries published Feb. 7.

In 2022, 390 million salmon were released into cages compared to 375 million the year prior, which means that the percentage of salmon mortalities fell by a fraction from 15.2 percent in 2021 to 14.8 percent in 2022.

The annual Norwegian Institute of Marine Research risk report highlights mortality and general challenges for the aquaculture industry.