Despite it being a month since the Norwegian parliament passed its controversial new tax on aquaculture, the majority of the well documented NOK 40 billion (€3.4 billion/$3.7 billion) in paused investments in the salmon industry remain on ice.

The Norwegian salmon giants who halted their investment are still awaiting more details surrounding the new tax before making any decisions on the future of those investments.

IntraFish interviewed 10 salmon farmers whose investments are still on hold, including, Mowi, SalMar, Cermaq, Leroy Seafood Group, Grieg Seafood, Bremnes Seashore, Nordlaks, Nova Sea, Holmoy Maritime (Eidsfjord Sjofarm), and SinkabergHansen.