Mowi, the world’s largest salmon farming company, said Wednesday it is taking legal action against the Norwegian government over the much-maligned new aquaculture resource tax, with the company’s CEO Ivan Vindheim telling IntraFish the move was taken “out of necessity, not passion."
‘We do this out of necessity’: Mowi CEO says lawsuit over salmon tax has the support of many
The country’s Labour Party calls the lawsuit ‘absurb’ when the company is reporting record profit.
23 August 2023 13:38 GMT Updated 23 August 2023 13:38 GMT
