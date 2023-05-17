Headwinds coming from a number of different directions will restrict growth in the global salmon farming industry in the coming years, according to Knut Nesse, CEO of aquaculture equipment and technology supplier Akva Group.

"I have been in this industry for 30 years and have never experienced so much headwind from the various markets at the same time," he told IntraFish. "There will be little growth from this."

Excluding a one-time gain of NOK 33 million (€2.8 million/$3.1 million) from the sale of shares in Atlantis Subsea Farming, Akva’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 14 percent in the first quarter of 2023, to NOK 59 million (€5.1