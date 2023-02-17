Bryton Shang had a traditional American upbringing in upstate New York.

He played tennis, sailed and ran cross country. He was no slouch in academics, either. Shang spent three years at Princeton University, and like many graduates of the institution, he headed off into a lucrative job on Wall Street.

But after a few years building algorithms for traders, Shang decided to give it all up, and just like that, his path became a lot more unique.

After Wall Street, Shang moved to the tech hub of San Francisco, where he took a job as chief technical officer at a company which used computer vision to detect cancer.