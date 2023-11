Optimism is returning to the US seafood processing industry, particularly in the shrimp and crab businesses, after a seemingly never-ending period of high inventories, rising costs and weak consumer demand, M&T Bank Executive Vice President and head of Commercial Lending John Doucette told IntraFish.

M&T Bank Executive Vice President and head of Commercial Lending John Doucette.

The executive has more than 25 years of experience financing the seafood industry and has guided companies through good and bad times.

"Folks are more optimistic than they were a year ago ...