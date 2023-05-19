The Seafood Grimsby & Humber Alliance Group, which represents major processors in Grimsby including Young's Seafood, Hilton Food Group and New England Seafood, is throwing its support behind a $90 million, 5,000 metric ton land-based salmon farm being planned for the UK seafood hub.

AquaCultured Seafood -- established by industry veterans including ex-M&J and Global Aquaculture Alliance executive Mike Berthet and former Scottish Salmon Company CEO Craig Anderson -- revealed plans for the land-based farm to be built in the center of the UK's seafood processing industry in February.