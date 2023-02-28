Scotland-based Denholm Seafoods has begun working on a new £30 million (€34.2 million/$36.3 million) mackerel and herring processing facility and cold storage warehouse, the company said Feb. 28.

The investment – one of the largest ever undertaken in Scotland by a wild-caught fish processing company – will include a fish handling and storage system, which will benefit the Scottish pelagic fleet and provide opportunities to develop new markets.

The Peterhead-based fishing company, which processes herring and mackerel, previously said it is looking to expand in European and Asian markets.