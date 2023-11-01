Pablo Trapunsky, CEO of leading Peruvian fishing and fishmeal producer Pesquera Diamante, has launched a scathing attack on the minister responsible for authorizing a 1.682 million metric ton quota for the second season in the key north-central fishing zone.

The quota decision by new Production Ministry (Produce) Minister Anna Maria Choquehuanca was eagerly anticipated across global fishmeal and fish oil markets following the cancellation of the first season.

The cancellation cost Peru's industry $1 billion (€917 million), according to Eduardo Ferreyros, president of the trade group Peru's National Fisheries Society (SNP).