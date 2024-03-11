Tilapia giant Regal Springs is finding itself with an unexpected opportunity to serve as a hub for other companies looking for options to process their fish.

Multiple whitefish harvesters and processors recently have approached the company about its excess capacity at the group's processing operations in Latin America, CEO Alois Hofbauer told IntraFish at the Boston Seafood Show.

The global whitefish sector has been upended by a range of geopolitical and supply chain issues over the past few years.

China in particular has been a problem for the sector.