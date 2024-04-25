(This story is breaking news. Check back for updates.)

Lending giant Wells Fargo is asking a Washington state court to place beleaguered Alaska processor Peter Pan Seafood and affiliated companies in receivership.

Receivership is a tool used by secured creditors to recover amounts outstanding under a secured loan in the event the company defaults on its loan payments. A receiver may also be appointed in a shareholder dispute to complete a project, liquidate assets or sell a business.

Wells Fargo filed its petition to appoint a receiver on April 22.