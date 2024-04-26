King Cove, Alaska, one of the most remote cities in America’s most remote state, was once a key talking point for McKinley Capital Management.

In conversations with fishermen, community leaders and the press, Anchorage, Alaska-based McKinley, which acquired Peter Pan Seafood in 2020 along with private equity group RRG and entrepreneur Rodger May, emphasized that the company would be run differently.

After decades of being held by Japanese conglomerate Maruha Nichiro, the "new" Peter Pan -- which now appears headed for receivership -- would come under American ownership, and, even more than that, McKinley was an Alaska company using Alaska capital.