Spain's Nueva Pescanova said it expects talks over its acquisition by Canadian seafood giant Cooke to restart in September, rejecting claims in a report by El Confidencial that it has a monetary shortfall of €150 million ($164.1
'We have no shortage of cash': Nueva Pescanova says Cooke acquisition talks resuming in September
A Spanish media report suggested Canadian seafood giant Cooke was freezing the deal over a €150 million ($164.1 million) shortfall in Nueva Pescanova's accounts.
31 August 2023 13:05 GMT Updated 31 August 2023 13:06 GMT
