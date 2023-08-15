Premium Brands, co-owner of Canadian seafood supplier Clearwater Seafoods, said its seafood business has been hit by consumers shifting away from premium products to lower-cost items because of inflation-fueled food costs.
'We are an indirect casualty' Consumer spending cutbacks hit Premium Brands seafood business
The co-owner of Canda's Clearwater Seafoods said shifting consumers buying patterns drove shoppers to more discount orientated stores.
15 August 2023 14:12 GMT Updated 15 August 2023 14:46 GMT
