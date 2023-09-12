Scotland-based Aquascot, the dedicated salmon supplier to UK retailer Waitrose, is acquiring the Shore Seaweed brand.
Having been a sister company for a number of years, Shore Seaweed will now join the wider Aquascot group, the company said.
By coming together economies of scale can be leveraged to benefit both businesses.
