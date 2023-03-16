European seafood and processing giant Viciunai has recalled squid products from retail chains after traces of cadmium were detected, the website of national public broadcaster LRT reported.

The broadcaster cited a statement from the company that "products have been removed from retail chains and will be destroyed."

The move follows tests carried out in Lithuanian and foreign laboratories.

Products from China, India, Thailand, Philippines and Ecuador were said to be at increased risk of contamination in tests carried out over the past year.