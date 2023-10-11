Major US retailer Albertsons confirmed with IntraFish Wednesday it has stopped purchasing certain products provided by Canada supplier High Liner, following an in-depth investigation by The New Yorker magazine that implicated the company in purchasing seafood from plants in China that used forced labor.

"In light of High Liner Foods’ ties to one of the alleged fisheries, we have made the decision to stop purchases of flounder and yellowtail sole from this supplier," Albertsons told IntraFish in a statement. "At the conclusion of our investigation, we will re-evaluate our position."