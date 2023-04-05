US-based processor Lotus Seafood is aiming to double sales to $200 million (€186 million) by 2024 as the company moves into a new plant in near San Diego, California.

The company was scheduled to begin operations at the plant in mid-2021, but plans were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With sales running at close to $50 million (€46.5 million) at that time, Lotus Seafood set a goal of increasing sales by 400 percent as executives looked to capitalize on growing demand in the frozen value-added meal production sector.